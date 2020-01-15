Carlsen Center Presents Eboni Fondren

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Winterlude - Eboni Fondren on Sunday, January 19, 7 p.m. in Polsky Theatre. High res photos with IDs can be found here.

Eboni Fondren is a multitalented vocalist known for her engaging interpretations of jazz standards and impressive musical theater roles. After seeing her sing at the American Jazz Museum's Blue Room, a representative from the Kansas City Repertory Theatre invited Eboni to audition for Little Shop of Horrors. Since then, she can be found not only in the area's jazz clubs, but on the stages of the city's musical theater productions. Eboni credits her mastery of jazz performance to her early work with Kansas City Hammond B-3 organ player Everette DeVan. Now she leads groups of KC's finest jazz instrumentalists under her own name. Eboni is backed by piano (Joe Cartwright), bass (Seth Lee) and drums (John Kizilarmut), singing favorites from the American Songbook and familiar jazz standards.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445 for $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Remaining Carlsen Center Presents 2019-2020 Season At A Glance

Jan. 18 Bomsori Kim, Violin-In Recital*

Jan. 19 Winterlude-Eboni Fondren*

Feb. 7 Anderson & Roe-Piano Duo*

Feb. 9 Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5: circlesongs

Feb. 14-16 Mrs. Krishnan's Party +-a partnership with Johnson County Parks and Recreation

Feb. 15-16 An American in Paris (matinee and evening performances)

Feb. 21 The Choir of Man

Feb. 23 Winterlude-Gerald Spaits Sax & Violins*

Feb. 26 Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!

Mar. 6 Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait*

Mar. 7 Danú St. Patrick's Celebration

Mar. 11 SEEDS*

Mar. 15 Winterlude-Nate Nall Quintet*

Mar. 19 Quartet San Francisco*-Masters of Pop: The Beatles and Beyond

Mar. 20-21 DRUM TAO 2020

Apr. 2 The Reminders*

Apr. 3 Piff The Magic Dragon (magic and comedy)

Apr. 24 Les Ballets Trockadero des Monte Carlo

May 9 Alonzo King LINES Ballet

* Events held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC

+ Event held at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212





