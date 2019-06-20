CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Comes to Theatre In The Park

Theatre in the Park opens the second outdoor production of its 50th season on Friday, June 21. Performances of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG continue Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, and Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is rated PG and is packed with exuberant dancing, touching solos, mischievous villains, and is 'Truly Scrumptious' fun for the whole family. The TIP box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance evenings, the gates to the seating area open at 7pm, and all performances being at 8:30 p.m.

Based on the Ian Fleming novel (when the author got bored of James Bond's international spy escapades he decided to write a children's book!) and beloved 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG premiered on Broadway in 2005 featuring a score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins) and was nominated for five Tony Awards.

Caractacus Potts is an eccentric, widowed inventor and father to the precocious Jeremy and Jemima. The story takes off when the children beg Caractacus to buy them an old racecar from the junkyard where they play instead of going to school. During an attempt raise the money to buy the car the Potts family meets Truly Scrumptious and she promptly falls for the enchanting trio. Once Caractacus restores the car it reveals its magical power of flight and thus begins the family's real adventure as the Potts, Grandpa, and Truly get ensnared in the evil Baron Bomburst's plot to steal the car, and in the process, Grandpa too!

Director Julie Ewing returns to TIP after helming last season's production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic SOUTH PACIFIC. Ewing is joined by Michelle Allen McIntire as musical director and Lana C. Jensen as choreographer.

"The movie is one of my favorites and the stage version has really expanded the characters and the music," Ewing said. "Family doesn't always look the same in every household, but that doesn't mean that there is less love, care, and devotion. Adventure is best experienced with the people you love the most. You can overcome any obstacle when you work together."

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG brings together a talented cast, crew, and orchestra from across the Kansas City metro area with returning performers including Fran Orpheim (RAGTIME 2014), Don Leonard (TIP's favorite Santa Claus), Jay Coombes (TIP director, choreographer, actor and costumer) among many others; and new faces including the TIP debuts of the entire Potts family; Tyler Walker, Creighton Smith-Allaire, Emma Andrews and Andrew Ramaley.

Theatre in the Park is an award-winning program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is the largest outdoor community theater in the country. Theatre in the Park program sponsors are Advent Health and First National Bank. CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

Following CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, TIP's 50th OUTDOOR season continues with three additional fabulous productions, including one additional TIP premiere*:

THE MUSIC MAN (July 5, 6, 7 and 10, 11, 12 & 13; directed by Chris McCoy; rated PG)

MATILDA, THE MUSICAL* (July 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 & 27; directed by Mark Swezey; rated PG) - TIP Premier

THE WIZARD OF OZ (Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 & 10; directed by Tiffany Schweigert; rated G)

Full details for all productions can be found online at theatreinthepark.org

TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (but require a ticket for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theatreinthepark.org or at the theatre box office on performance evenings.

MOVIES IN THE PARK are back at TIP's outdoor amphitheater for 2019 and ALL movie tickets are only $1! For movies, gates open at 7:30 p.m. with films starting at 8:30-8:45 p.m., depending on sunset.

This summer's movies include:

Tuesday, June 25: Disney's CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (PG)

Tuesday, July 9: Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG)

Tuesday, July 23: BLACK PANTHER (PG-13)

Monday, Aug. 5: A DOG'S WAY HOME (PG)

For more information about 2019 TIP productions, please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

Cast of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Caractacus Potts - Tyler Walker

Jeremy Potts - Creighton Smith-Allaire

Jemima Potts - Emma Andrews

Grandpa Potts/Adult Ensemble - Andrew Ramaley

Truly Scrumptious - Fran Opheim

Baron Bomburst/Lord Scrumptious - Graham Fairleigh

Baroness Bomburst/Mrs. Phillips - Nancy Seeman

Goran/Vulgarian - Jay Coombes

Boris/Vulgarian - Jackson Dorris

Mr. Coggins/Toymaker/Turkey Farmer/Adult Ensemble - Don Leonard

Junkman/Childcatcher/Adult Ensemble - Evan Phillips

Villager/Child Ensemble

JJ Briscoe (Stephen)

Jackson Underwood

Jonah Cartwright (Toby/Boys Solo)

Jacob Jackson (Bamboo Dancer/Inventor)

Maya Welde (Bamboo Dancer)

Michael Bell (Soldier)

Ella Bentley (Marta)

Riglee Bryson (Susan)

Tess Tappan

Eva Smith

Olivia Loepp (Greta)

Villager/Adult Ensemble

Phoebe Mock (Bamboo dancer)

Georgia Trent (Bamboo Dancer)

John Oldroyd (Bamboo Dancer/Inventor)

Morgan Ball (Bamboo Dancer/Inventor)

Amelia Clark

Paige Boomer

Declan Franey (Bamboo Dancer/Inventor)

Ryan Russell (Inventor)

Reily Harker (Bamboo Dancer)

Alice Scott

Tyler Harper

Stewart Jackson (Inventor/Soldier)





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You