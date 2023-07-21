CATS Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September

Performances run September 6-10, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Cats comes to Music Theatre Wichita in September. Performances run September 6-10, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

This timeless ‘tail’ comes alive before your eyes and ears once more, allowing you to rediscover the unbridled spirit of youth. Cats features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most memorable, catchy songs like ‘Memory’ and ‘Jellicle Ball.’ Every note is instantly recognizable yet feels fresh, transporting you to another place and time. Memorable melodies and lyrics combine with a unique Wichita-themed visual spectacle for an experience that is at once nostalgic and new.

All patrons must be 5 and older.

Rated: G for General Audiences




