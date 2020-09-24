Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barton Theatre Presents CHARLEY'S AUNT

Performances take place October 2, 3 and 4.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Come see the Barton Theatre production of "Charley's Aunt" October 2, 3 and 4!

This popular farse by Brandon Thomas highlights what happens when things don't go quite as planned. Check out ticket prices and event details at theatre.bartonccc.edu.

Please note, masks and social distancing will be required for this event.

Performance Dates:
Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 4, 2 p.m.



