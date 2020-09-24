Barton Theatre Presents CHARLEY'S AUNT

Performances take place October 2, 3 and 4.

Come see the Barton Theatre production of "Charley's Aunt" October 2, 3 and 4!

This popular farse by Brandon Thomas highlights what happens when things don't go quite as planned. Check out ticket prices and event details at theatre.bartonccc.edu.

Please note, masks and social distancing will be required for this event.

Performance Dates:

Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 4, 2 p.m.



Shows View More Wichita Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You