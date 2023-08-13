Yet To Be Theatre Company to Present 2023 Tour of THE GENEVA CONVENTION OF HUMAN F**KS

Yet To Be is set to embark on an exhilarating theatre tour with their ground-breaking show, 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks.' Performed exclusively by women, this bold and uncompromising production takes audiences on a wild journey as three men embark on a sex tour across Europe, delving into the ethics of their actions and confronting various societal issues head-on. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience that will challenge your perceptions and make you consider whether you should laugh or cry.

The show serves as a captivating exploration of toxic masculinity, sex tourism, and the enduring bonds of friendship between three men. Yet To Be takes pride in their mission to create original, punchy, and entertaining works that resonate with diverse audiences.

Written and directed by company co-founder Charlie Whitworth, 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' introduces us to Michael, Liam, and Peter, three men on their latest sex tour of Europe. Set just before the outbreak of COVID-19, this unapologetic production dives headfirst into a world of brothels, prostitutes, and other obscure sexual encounters. As the trio navigates ethical dilemmas surrounding prostitution, the #metoo movement, sex trafficking, and even global warming, audiences are in for a thought-provoking and cringe inducing ride.

'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' had its first sold-out performance as an R&D showing at the inaugural Exeter Fringe Festival in 2019. Following its completion, the show made its triumphant debut at Exeter Phoenix in October 2021, where demand was so high that the venue had to increase capacity to accommodate the eager theatregoers.

In 2022, the show underwent further development and was showcased at various festivals and venues across the country, including Nozstock, Ventnor Festival, Watford Fringe, and Stroud Theatre Festival. With each performance, 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' continued to captivate audiences, leaving them laughing, groaning, and engaged in lively post-show discussions.

Now, the time has come for the 2023 tour to enrapture theatregoers across the country. Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening of laughter, groaning, introspection, and fearless performances.

TOUR DATES

Saturday 15th July, 7.30pm – Front Room Theatre, Western-Super-Mare, Somerset.

Tickets: Geneva at Front Room Theatre

Wednesday 26th July, 6.30pm – Bedfringe Festival, Quarry Theatre, Bedford.

Tickets: Geneva at Bedfringe

Sunday 3rd September, 6pm – The Other Palace, London

Tickets: Click Here

Thursday 14th September, 7:30pm - Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Tickets: Geneva at Exeter Phoenix

Friday 22nd September 7.45pm – The Brewhouse, Taunton, Somerset.

Tickets: Geneva at The Brewhouse

Tuesday 26th & Wednesday 27th, 7.30pm – Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol.

Tickets: Geneva at Wardrobe Theatre

Saturday 14th October, 7:30pm - The Theatre Shop, Clevedon.

Tickets: Geneva at The Theatre Shop



Please note that due to the show's mature content and explicit language, 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' carries an age guidance of 18+. The play confronts uncomfortable themes such as sex tourism, sex trafficking, and the #metoo movement, challenging audiences to reflect on these issues while laughing out loud.

Critics have praised 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' for its audacity, originality, and thought-provoking narrative. Here's what they had to say:

"Yet To Be have put humanity in and on these shells of people and in doing so they have staked a claim that they are ready to explore unique storytelling and uncomfortable territory. The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks is bold, jarring, physical, and questioning. Yet To Be has entered the building." - The People's Republic of South Devon

"A riveting and highly original look at lad culture." - Daniel Buckroyd, Artistic Director, Exeter Northcott Theatre.

"Geneva Convention was one of my top picks of the festival. It's a hysterical take on toxic masculinity that will make you think as much as it makes you laugh. The audience were so engaged and had plenty to discuss in the bar after the show." - Alex Jackson, Festival Director, Exeter Fringe Festival

"This piece brings belly laughs that make you question yourself. As thought-provoking as it is funny." - Louisa Morgan, Cygnet Theatre, Marketing and Programming Officer

"A raucous and riotous look at toxic masculinity, lad culture, and male friendships in all its (in)glorious forms. I laughed and groaned in equal measure - a thought-provoking, razor-sharp piece. A real highlight of the festival." - Anna Millward, Programming Nozstock Festival

About Yet To Be

Yet To Be is a daring theatre company based in Exeter, Devon, known for creating original, punchy, and entertaining works that challenge societal norms and ignite meaningful conversations. Co-founded by Marina O'Shea and Charlie Whitworth, Yet To Be aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring thought-provoking experiences to audiences across the country.

'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' is a testament to Yet To Be's commitment to bold and compelling theatre.'

Cast and Creative Team

Director - Charlie Whitworth. Charlie is a theatre maker based in Exeter and his prior work as a writer, director and dramaturg has seen him tour work across the UK. With his company Eager Spark (formerly Write By Numbers), he has written and directed work that aims to challenge, intrigue and entertain audiences in various theatre and non-theatre spaces. He has now co-founded Yet To Be with Marina O'Shea so they can make work that provokes audiences, tackles issues and taps in to visceral emotions... whilst being damn entertaining to boot. Some credits include Beneath the Albion Sky and Regeneration. He has a BA in Drama from University of Exeter and a MA in Writing for Performance from Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Cast - Marina O'Shea. A performer, theatre maker and writer, Marina has worked extensively in theatre and film. She has multi-disciplined industry experience and a field of contacts within the arts and culture sectors across the UK. She has made appearances on American TV, BBC Radio & live theatre nationally. Marina has a loyal fan base spread out across the UK and is well known for bringing projects of meaning to the stage for audiences.

She's written for The What The Frock! Book of Funny Women and performed with various stage and screen companies including Screenbound Pictures/ Odeon Entertainment, Cineon Productions and Oceanallover in Scotland.

Marina's previous company O&O was a physical theatre ensemble whose ethos was one of collaboration, empowerment, and engagement – with a strong drive to make original written and devised work. They toured the UK extensively, delivering stage productions that were provocative, vigorously physical and highly entertaining.

Cast - Cerys Phillips. Cerys is a Bristol based actor who, after studying Theatre Arts at East15 Acting School, is at the start of her career. During her training she enjoyed working on projects that pushed boundaries and challenged audiences, such as playing a female Macbeth in the Shakespeare play of the same name. Her previous work includes extensively working with the Acta Community Theatre in Bedminster, being a member of the National Youth Theatre, undertaking supporting artist roles for TV productions such as Stephen Merchant's 'The Outlaws' and playing Liam in Yet To Be's festival tour of 'The Geneva Convention of Human F**ks' in 2022.

Cast - Estelle Buckridge. A community artist, theatre maker and performer with over 20 years experience making creative performances in unusual spaces with non-performers, Estelle has worked in health and social care settings delivering community projects in libraries, outdoor spaces and empty shops, engaging intergenerational groups in storytelling. Estelle has directed youth theatre productions, dramaturged and jokered forum theatre performances and recorded audio tours. Estelle is passionate about theatre for social change, and the power that stories have.

Estelle has run community singing workshops, facilitated in roles in schools and led community engagement performances as a performer/puppeteer (including for Graeae on Iron Man in 2011).