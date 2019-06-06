YOU ONLY LIVE FOREVER Comes to Soho Theatre

Following an incredibly successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018, Roxy Dunn and Alys Metcalf will bring their comedy play You Only Live Forever, about the reality of living for eternity, to London's Soho Theatre for four dates from Wednesday 14th August 2019 to Saturday 17th August 2019 at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.sohotheatre.com.

You Only Live Forever charts a love affair between two women, one of whom has unwittingly swallowed the elixir of life. Alongside the story of immortality, Dunn and Metcalf break out of the action to compete with their actor-writer egos, bringing a meta-comedy element to the show.

Roxy Dunn and Alys Metcalf wrote, performed, and produced their 2016 critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show, In Tents and Purposes, which also transferred to London's Soho Theatre. The duo are currently part of the BBC Comedy Writers room and have a TV project in development with Sharon Horgan's production company Merman. Prior to this, Roxy and Alys had an original script optioned by Hartswood Films and have written in the writers room for the BBC Radio Wales show The Leak. Their short film Habits was awarded Runner Up in the final of the Funny Women/Comedy Central UK Awards. Between them, their acting credits include: BBC Three's Wannabe, Channel 4's Babylon, Olivier Award winning The Play That Goes Wrong (West End) and the BBC feature film Dirty God.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You