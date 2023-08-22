Writers Revealed For Shakespeare's Globe's BURNT AT THE STAKE, OR THE WHOLE OF THE TRUTH

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the 13 writers premiering new work in Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth on 13 October in The Globe Theatre. This evening of storytelling revolves around one provocation to these writers: If no-one knew you had said it, what would you say?

This celebration of bold new writing in The Globe Theatre is co-curated by Hannah Khalil (Writer, Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights; The Fir Tree, Globe) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Writer, Emilia, Globe; Mum, Soho).

Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth will feature anonymised work by Abi Zakarian (Perfect Myth Allegory, Jermyn Street Theatre; I Am Karyan Ophidian, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Amy Trigg (Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me, Kiln; Ralph and Katie, BBC/ITV Studios), Chinonyerem Odimba (Black Love, Kiln; The Arrival and Generation 20, Royal Shakespeare Company for Coventry City of Culture), Chloë Moss (Rock Follies, Chichester Festival Theatre; Corrina, Corrina, Headlong/Liverpool Everyman), Gilbert Kyem Jnr (making his stage debut; other credits include Invisible (short film selected for Manchester Film Festival); Son Of, Audible), Jasmine Naziha Jones (Baghdaddy, Royal Court; The Sisters, Latitude), Lucy Sheen (Come To Where I’m From, Paines Plough/Tamasha; Nu Shu, Royal Court Writers’ Group), Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Sleepova, Bush Theatre; Little Miss Burden, Bunker), Philip Arditti (Extinct, Bush Theatre Global Jewish Voices; English Kings Killing Foreigners, Camden People’s Theatre commission), Ric Renton (Nothing In A Butterfly, Omnibus Theatre; One Off, Live Theatre), Tabby Lamb (Happy Meal, Traverse Theatre/UK tour; Since U Been Gone, Gate Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Tanika Gupta (The Empress, RSC/Lyric Hammersmith; Lions and Tigers, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), and Timberlake Wertenbaker (Pity the Monster, Jermyn Street Theatre; Who Are You?, Pitlochry Festival Theatre/Royal Lyceum Theatre).

The Globe’s first ever Resident Associate Directors Naeem Hayat (Associate Director: The Comedy of Errors; Macbeth, Globe) and Indiana Lown-Collins (Associate Director: A Midsummer Night’s Dream; As You Like It, Globe) co-direct. They say: “We’re thrilled to present this night of fearless new writing by a collection of incredible writers. At its heart is bringing people together to tell uncomfortable truths that will be brutal, honest, inspirational, dark, funny and above all human.”