Writers Revealed For Shakespeare's Globe's BURNT AT THE STAKE, OR THE WHOLE OF THE TRUTH

The performance is on 13 October.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Writers Revealed For Shakespeare's Globe's BURNT AT THE STAKE, OR THE WHOLE OF THE TRUTH

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the 13 writers premiering new work in Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth on 13 October in The Globe Theatre. This evening of storytelling revolves around one provocation to these writers: If no-one knew you had said it, what would you say? 

This celebration of bold new writing in The Globe Theatre is co-curated by Hannah Khalil (Writer, Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights; The Fir Tree, Globe) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Writer, Emilia, Globe; Mum, Soho).

Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth will feature anonymised work by Abi Zakarian (Perfect Myth Allegory, Jermyn Street Theatre; I Am Karyan Ophidian, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Amy Trigg (Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me, Kiln; Ralph and Katie, BBC/ITV Studios), Chinonyerem Odimba (Black Love, Kiln; The Arrival and Generation 20, Royal Shakespeare Company for Coventry City of Culture), Chloë Moss (Rock Follies, Chichester Festival Theatre; Corrina, Corrina, Headlong/Liverpool Everyman), Gilbert Kyem Jnr (making his stage debut; other credits include Invisible (short film selected for Manchester Film Festival); Son Of, Audible), Jasmine Naziha Jones (Baghdaddy, Royal Court; The Sisters, Latitude), Lucy Sheen (Come To Where I’m From, Paines Plough/Tamasha; Nu Shu, Royal Court Writers’ Group), Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Sleepova, Bush Theatre; Little Miss Burden, Bunker), Philip Arditti (Extinct, Bush Theatre Global Jewish Voices; English Kings Killing Foreigners, Camden People’s Theatre commission), Ric Renton (Nothing In A Butterfly, Omnibus Theatre; One Off, Live Theatre), Tabby Lamb (Happy Meal, Traverse Theatre/UK tour; Since U Been Gone, Gate Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Tanika Gupta (The Empress, RSC/Lyric Hammersmith; Lions and Tigers, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), and Timberlake Wertenbaker (Pity the Monster, Jermyn Street Theatre; Who Are You?, Pitlochry Festival Theatre/Royal Lyceum Theatre).

The Globe’s first ever Resident Associate Directors Naeem Hayat (Associate Director: The Comedy of Errors; Macbeth, Globe) and Indiana Lown-Collins (Associate Director: A Midsummer Night’s Dream; As You Like It, Globe) co-direct.  They say: “We’re thrilled to present this night of fearless new writing by a collection of incredible writers. At its heart is bringing people together to tell uncomfortable truths that will be brutal, honest, inspirational, dark, funny and above all human.”



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
BLOODY ELLE and BOY OUT THE CITY Come to Lyric Theatre in September Photo
BLOODY ELLE and BOY OUT THE CITY Come to Lyric Theatre in September

For a limited season, this September, the Lyric Theatre will host two new pieces of work, which have received rave reviews from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
RED PITCH Returns to the Bush Theatre in September Photo
RED PITCH Returns to the Bush Theatre in September

One of the hit productions of the Bush Theatre’s 50th anniversary year, Red Pitch returns to the Bush Theatre, London for three weeks only from 7 September.  Original cast members Kedar Williams-Stirling, Emeka Sesay and Francis Lovehall play three football-obsessed teens in director Daniel Bailey’s production.

3
Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovskys THE WHITE FACTORY Photo
Full Cast Announced For The World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky's THE WHITE FACTORY

The full cast is announced for The White Factory and includes: Adrian Schiller, best known for playing Mr Penge in the ITV series Victoria and Lord Aethelhelm in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, as Chaim Rumkowski and Old Ezekiel.

4
Casting Has Been Announced for BOLD Theatres THE FOREIGNERS PANTO Photo
Casting Has Been Announced for BOLD Theatre's THE FOREIGNER'S PANTO

The full casting has been announced for BOLD Theatre's world premiere production of Shani Erez' political comedy with songs The Foreigners' Panto. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video Video: Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
WICKED

Recommended For You