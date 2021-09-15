Write For BroadwayWorld UK!

Are you passionate about theatre and based in the UK? We're looking to add to our dedicated team of writers - in London and nationwide.

We are particularly keen to add more critics and interviewers to our roster, but if you're eager to contribute other content, like features, opinion or video, or if you think you have a unique point of view to share on a particular issue, we would love to hear from you as well.

Applicants should have excellent writing and communication skills, a serious interest in theatre and the wider arts scene, and an understanding of BroadwayWorld's voice and audience.

Benefits of joining our community include access to exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover, feedback on your writing from industry professionals, networking opportunities both locally and nationally, and more.

If you're interested in becoming a contributor, please email marianka@broadwayworld.com with details of your prior experience, where you're based, and some writing samples.