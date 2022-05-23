Wolverhampton University Suspends Recruitment For Arts Courses

The University of Wolverhampton has been accused of an 'attack on the arts' by suspending recruitment to 138 courses for the next academic year, according to The Express and Star.

Bosses say the Covid pandemic has increased its costs, while enrolments have been falling. The university is now embarking on a "robust recovery action plan" which is understood to have included an internal cost-saving exercise.

The university's branch of the University and College Union said it will affect students applying for courses at the University of Wolverhampton School of Performing Arts (SoPA).

The union said: "SoPA are heartbroken for their students: we're deeply concerned for the future of performing arts in the West Midlands."

In a statement on social media, the trade union said: "SoPA's students are largely from the West Midlands (65 per cent)... Their education in the performing arts ripples out into the local community and the wider industries. Courses will be immediately closed to recruitment, we have been told this is nominally for a one year period, but this is being carried out in tandem with large scale 'mutually agreed resignation' schemes with compulsory redundancies likely."

Read the full article here.