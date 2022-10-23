Winners Announced for UK Theatre Awards 2022

The 2022 UK Theatre Awards winners have been revealed in a lunchtime ceremony at London's Guildhall. The Awards returned following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Awards were hosted by star of the stage Courtney Bowman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Six, Legally Blonde), and presenters included Dame Arlene Phillips, Isabella Pappas, Joel Harper-Jackson and Rakie Ayola.

The UK Theatre Awards are the only nationwide awards to honour and celebrate outstanding achievements in theatre throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by UK Theatre members.

The biggest winner of the day was Leeds Playhouse, who won three awards including UK's Most Welcoming Theatre, Best Design for Laura Hopkins & Simon Wainwright for Dracula: The Untold Story and Best Performance in a Musical for Divina de Campo for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a Leeds Playhouse and HOME co-production.

Best Director was won by Elin Schofield, Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau for Rock/Paper/Scissors. In this theatrical first, the cast performed in the Crucible, Lyceum and Studio simultaneously at Sheffield Theatres.

The Best Musical Production award was given to the Curve Theatre Leicester's Billy Elliot the Musical. Based on Stephen Daldry's acclaimed 2000 film, with music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. The musical features incredible songs such as Solidarity, The Letter, He Could Be a Star and the show-stopping Electricity.

Mugabe, My Dad & Me won Best New Play. The story charts the rise and fall of one of the most controversial politicians of the 20th century through the personal story of Tonderai's family and his relationship with his father. The show is a co-production by English Touring Theatre, Brixton House & York Theatre Royal in association with Alison Holder.

The Best Performance in a Play award was won by Giles Terera for Bristol Old Vic's Production of The Meaning of Zong. Nishla Smith garnered Best Supporting Performance for Kes, an Octagon Theatre and Theatre By The Lake co-production.

Brian Friel's modern masterpiece Translations won Best Play Revival. The Abbey Theatre and Lyric Theatre Belfast co-production is a three act play about language and (mis)communication which centres around a rural town where language, myth and history thrive within a small north Donegal community.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, based on the award-winning picture book by suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst was awarded Best Show for Children & Young People.

Richard Mantle received the award for Achievement in Opera in recognition of his incredible work at Opera North.

The dancers of Rambert won the Achievement in Dance Award for their ability to inhabit any choreographer's vision, as a company of unique, versatile, incredibly skilled performers.

Sarah Holmes was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre accolade, presented by Stephanie Sirr MBE and Michèle Taylor MBE. Accepting the award Holmes said: "I accept this award as recognition for the quality, innovation and creative spirit which is to be found in our pioneering regional theatres".

Offstage awards included Excellence in Arts Education which went to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast; Excellence in Inclusivity won by English Touring Theatre; Excellence in Touring awarded to Graeae Theatre Company; Best Digital Innovation given to Chichester Festival Theatre and Best Workforce awarded to The Marlowe, Canterbury.

The full list of winners is available here.