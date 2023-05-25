West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience

The summer camp, for ages 9-16, runs from Monday 31st July – Friday 4th August from 10am – 5pm.

Reading Rep Theatre has announced that West End stars Lizzie Bea (Sister Act, Heathers) and Josh Barnett (Anything Goes, Newsies) will be mentors for the theatre's summer school, Reading Rep's West End Experience.

The one-week musical theatre summer camp, which will be led by Amy Ambrose (Peter Pan) with assistance from Musical Director Patrick Stockbridge (Blood Brothers), will see participants work with professional West End Stars, from shows including Newsies, Kinky Boots, Sister Act, Anything Goes and many more, towards a professional performance on Reading Rep's mainstage to share with friends and family. 

Lizzie Bea is currently starring as Sister Mary Robert in the UK tour of the hit musical Sister Act, having also played the role during the show's Olivier Award-nominated run at London's Eventim Apollo. Josh Barnett is currently appearing in the UK premiere production of Disney's Newsies the Musical as Race.

So, raise your voice, make new friends and become the musical theatre star you always knew you could be!

The summer camp, for ages 9-16, runs from Monday 31st July – Friday 4th August from 10am – 5pm. There is limited places left for this year's summer camp at £150 for the full week.

Reading Rep Theatre are committed to making the Summer School accessible to young people who otherwise would not have access to theatre training and have announced that bursary places are available for the week. To find out more, email engage@readingrep.com

Chris Cuming, Associate Director & Director of Engage at Reading Rep, said, 'We're really excited to bring the West End to Reading this Summer! Working with professional Musical Theatre stars from current West End shows and tours allows us to bring the very best quality and training to the young people of Reading. We can't wait to work with them on this inspiring opportunity and see what our participants create together.' 

More information can be found at www.readingrep.com or by emailing engage@readingrep.com.



Recommended For You