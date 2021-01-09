West End Star Matt Croke Takes Centre Stage on ITV's THE VOICE UK

West End star, Matt Croke, noted for his performance in the title role of Disney's Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre, takes centre stage as a contestant in this year's hotly anticipated 10th series of The VOICE UK.

Opening the show with his stand-out vocals, Matt performs Come What May in the blind auditions, in the second episode of the new series, airing on Saturday 9 January from 8.30pm.

Matt Croke, said, "All my life I've been involved in musical theatre, it's what I know and what I love. 2020 changed a lot of things, but most noticeably for me I wanted to find a different way to do what I love the most. So when an opportunity came along to be involved with The Voice UK I jumped at it, and I am so proud to be doing my thing and to be waving the flag for the industry of which I am so proud to be involved in."

The VOICE UK's latest series kicked off last week on ITV on 2 January 2021. There will be 12 episodes in total comprising of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

The show is presented by Emma Willis, with the award-winning pop star Anne-Marie joining Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the revolving red chairs, all on the lookout for the next big singing sensation. The winner of the show will get to sign a recording contract with Universal's label UMOD.

This year's show now includes an exciting new format twist called The Block, which offers the four coaches an opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to their team. During the Blind auditions each coach will have one chance to use their 'Block' button in an attempt to secure the best team possible - and ultimately weaken the chances of the other coaches.

Widely recognised for portraying the title character in the West End production of Disney's Aladdin, Matt Croke is no stranger to the stage. The singer, dancer, and actor has understudied and performed in several major roles, including West Side Story's Tony, Wicked's Fiyero, Funny Girl's Eddie, Chicago's Amos Hart, Grease's Eugene, Singin' in the Rain's Don Lockwood, Cinderella's Prince Charming, Larry in A Chorus Line, and Zeke in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Most recently starring at the Royal Albert Hall with the Alpha Club - Best Of the West End.

Croke has also appeared on television and lent his voice and talents to numerous productions with ITV and appeared many times on the Royal Variety Performance.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Croke received training at the Maureen Law Theatre School, Sharon Berry School of Dance, and Laine Theatre Arts College. He credits his sister, Rachel Croke, as inspiration for his love of musical theatre, and they currently share the role of principal at the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance in his hometown.

Croke released his debut solo album, Only Dreaming, in late 2018. Which is available on all downloading platforms and through his website www.mattcroke.com. Featuring the talents of his Disney family - Hiba Elchikhe, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Nick Afoa, the album featured tunes from Aladdin, Big Fish, West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Moulin Rouge!, The Wiz, and more. He was also very honoured to have been part of the original cast recording of Webborn & Finn's The Clock Makers Daughter which is available on iTunes.

Most recently Matt has enjoyed continued success playing the role of Berger in Paul Taylor-Mills' production of Hair, a role he is set to reprise in early 2021.

His West End performances continue to impress, and fans can stay tuned to his latest projects via his active social media channels.