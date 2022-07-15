West End Star Jordan Luke Gage Announces First Solo Concert HERE AT OUTERNET Set For October

West End star Jordan Luke Gage will be performing his first solo concert at the brand-new West End venue Here at Outernet, Tottenham Court Road on Sunday 23 October 2022 at 6.30pm. www.fw-live.com

Jordan Luke Gage was most recently seen starring as 'Clyde Barrow' in the smash-hit Bonnie and Clyde at the Arts Theatre. Prior to this he originated the role of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning "&Juliet" at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in "Bat Out Of Hell" at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4.

Jordan will be performing classics from the shows that have shaped his career along with his favourite artists and inspirations.

Jordan said today, "I'm really excited to be performing at this brand-new West End venue in a unique style of musical concert. The Outernet is a futuristic, innovative space so I'm excited to put a unique experience together."

HERE at Outernet is a new live events venue in central London opening this Autumn. The venue promises to showcase a diverse array of talent across pop, electronic, indie, events and more, in keeping with the innovative and progressive ethos of the multi-media venue.



Fourth Wall Live is delighted to be producing Jordan Luke Gage at HERE at Outernet, the first musical theatre concert to be staged at this venue. FWL will be announcing further concerts featuring renowned musical theatre stars at this brand-new venue in the coming months.

Fourth Wall Live is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. The concert was live captured for cinematic/streaming distribution, with its release to be announced in due course.

In 2022 Fourth Wall Live is delighted to be presenting Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, and Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live was also a producer of Bonnie & Clyde the Musical which ran at The Arts Theatre in the West End for 13 weeks during 2022.