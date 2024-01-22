West End Production of FROZEN to Close in September

Performances will run until 8 September 2024

By: Jan. 22, 2024

West End Production of FROZEN to Close in September

Disney Theatrical Group's critically acclaimed West End production of Frozen will extend for the final time, completing its run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane after three magical years on 8 September 2024, having been seen by over 2.8 million people.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production started its run at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, opening to rave reviews. It received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. The sets and costumes by Christopher Oram were conceived on an epic scale, with 154 costumes – including the legendary ice dress with over 10,000 crystals, the ice palace set contains over 50,000 crystals, and the ice bridge at 65ft long and nearly 10ft high fills the Drury Lane stage.

Director Michael Grandage said today, “It has been a joy to be part of the Frozen journey in London. Working with the team at Disney, the brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast have made this one of my happiest theatre experiences. 

“Frozen opened in the UK on the heels of the pandemic, and it was glorious to welcome back audiences, many of whom were coming to the theatre for the first time. To introduce so many to the power of theatre and hopefully cultivate a life-long love for it, has been an immense privilege.”

Disney Theatrical Group's Chief Creative Officer Thomas Schumacher added, “I am enormously proud of everything the team achieved with Frozen and of London's warm embrace of it. This production was specially created for the West End, and it was an honour to reopen Madeleine and Andrew Lloyd Webber's beautifully refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the majesty of the production met the majesty of the space.”

Whilst Frozen the Musical will complete its UK run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in September, the stage journey for the beloved story will continue as Disney Theatrical Group is soon to launch a competition for secondary schools throughout the UK. The United Kingdom of Frozen: Love is an Open Door will give one school in every region across the UK the chance to win the stage rights and be the first to present the full-length version of the show. Further information on how and when to apply will be detailed on disneyonstage.co.uk/frozen shortly. 

The cast of Frozen the Musical is Samantha Barks (Elsa, performed by Jenna-Lee James until Sunday  28 January), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall, with Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Oliver BreninGabrielle Cocca, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Laura EmmittLizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), Jemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Dominic Adam Griffin, George Hinson, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Justin-Lee Jones, Jordan LiveseyJonathan Milton, Jemma Revell, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Ed Wade and Anna Woodside




