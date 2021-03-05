West End Musical Drive In Returns in April

The UK's biggest musical theatre concert series, West End Musical Drive In, will return for live performances this April - once again bringing top theatrical talent direct to people's cars! Following an acclaimed summer and winter season, and digital restreaming, the stage is set for another celebration of musical theatre, every Saturday from 17th April to 29th May.

Bringing live entertainment back to the outdoor arena and brushing off the 'stay home' blues, this is the perfect pitstop on the roadmap out of lockdown. Previous Drive In performers include the biggest names in musical theatre such as Kerry Ellis, Rachel Tucker, John Owen-Jones, Lucie Jones, Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, Jodie Steele and many more.

From the producers of the sell-out West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In is another incredible experience for theatre fans, allowing people the opportunity to sing and dance along with their favourite stage stars as they belt their way through the musical canon.

Co Producer Chris Steward says, We are delighted to announce our reopening in line with the government's roadmap. We will once again be one of the first live performance events to reopen and we can't wait to celebrate the joy of musicals with theatre fans again.

Contact-free delivery services will be available for food and drink, to help ensure you have all the essentials for your Drive In party.

Tickets are available here: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk