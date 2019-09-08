West End Calling Announces Audition Tour Dates

Are you a budding musical theatre performer aged 6 to 21? Do you dream of performing in London on a West End stage?

The talent competition, West End Calling is back and they want to see YOU!

Now in its 5th year, West End Calling is a national singing competition for young people offering contestants the unique opportunity to audition in front of a panel of West End stars, learn from their expertise and perform live on a West End stage in the grand final in London.

A talent search with a difference, West End Calling is all about developing the skills of young musical theatre performers and giving them an experience that will boost their confidence and give them the opportunity to work with professionals. As well as the chance to perform live on a West End Stage, previous winners have received prizes such as a performing slot at West End Live in Trafalgar Square, professional headshot sessions, tickets to West End shows, casting workshops with top West End casting directors and much more.

The first round of West End Calling is a regional private audition in front of a panel of West End performers who will give honest and helpful feedback on your performance. If you progress to the second round in the New Year, you will perform live to a theatre audience and the panel. The semi-final is also held in front of a live audience, and the fourth round is the Grand Final, which takes place at a prestigious venue in London's West End in May.

The regional private audition round starts in October at the following venues:

LONDON - 5th October at Old Diorama Arts Centre

NEWCASTLE - 12th October at Live Theatre

EDINBURGH - 13th October at Out Of The Blue

SOUTHAMPTON - 19th October at The Stage Door

CARDIFF- 20th October at Chapter Arts Centre

NOTTINGHAM - 26th October at Nonsuch Studios

BIRMINGHAM - 27th October at Blue Orange Theatre

MANCHESTER - 9th November at Palace Theatre

BRISTOL - 17th November at Watershed

NORWICH - 24th November at The Garage

The competition is run by actor, writer and producer, Alex James Ellison, co-writer and star of the hit new musical, FIVER, which had a sell-out run at the Southwark Playhouse earlier this year. As a professional performer and songwriter, Alex knows how difficult it can be to make your mark in the world of musical theatre, which is why he is so passionate about West End Calling.

"West End Calling is for all young people who dream of singing on a West End Stage. Not everyone can afford singing lessons or attend drama school, but if you've got passion and potential, your performing dreams could come true with just a little help from those in the know. West End Calling isn't about 'who's the best', it's about nurturing potential and giving people a chance to shine. We promise that wherever you come in the competition, you'll learn new skills, make new friends and have an experience you'll never forget".

West End Calling judges are all musical theatre stars. Previous years have included Oliver Tompsett (Wicked, Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots), Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton, Shrek, Miss Saigion), Jade Davies (Les Miserable, Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story), and Jess Daley (Mamma Mia, Over the Rainbow).

If you would like to audition, visit westendcalling.co.uk where you can learn more about the process, watch videos and submit your application. Good luck!





