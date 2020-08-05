West End Bake Off 2020 Announces Virtual Event

Beverley Knight, Alexia McIntosh and Steven Carter-Bailey will judge.

The West End Bake Off is back! Following four hugely successful years of West End shows creating and selling their best bakes, this year the focus is on you! Due to the current pandemic, the fans are asked to bake at home and post photos of their theatrical baking creations using the hashtag #WEBO2020 on Twitter and Instagram. The judges will be able to view and will pick their favourite to be crowned STAR WEBO BAKER 2020.

Though there is no entrance fee, in the true spirit of previous West End Bake Off's there is a suggested minimum donation of £2 per entry to take part. 100% of this will go to The Theatre Artists Fund - set up to support artists on stage and off during the current crisis.

West End leading lady Beverley Knight MBE, star of Six The Musical Alexia McIntosh, and Great British Bake Off finalist and champion of Great New Year Bake Off STEVEN CARTER-BAILEY will judge.

Beverley said..... "I am chuffed to be doing my bit to raise money for the Theatre Artists Fund by being a judge on this years Virtual West End Bake off! Seeing as I can't actually taste any of the goodies, I guess I am reluctantly doing my bit for my waistline too, argh! It is brilliant to see that time and time again, our community comes together in times of need and always with an open heart. Good luck to everyone taking part!"

Alexia added "I'm thrilled that I've been asked to judge on this year's virtual West End Bake Off! It's such a tough time for everyone in the theatre world. I hope we can raise lots of money to help those in need. Can't wait to get started - Birmingham's answer to Paul Hollywood, here I come!"

And Steven has added "I'm honoured to be judging for this years' Virtual West End Bake Off and cannot wait to see what you've all created. Theatre and baking are my two great loves and I'm so excited to bring the two together at this wonderful event."

Entries will open at 10am on Wednesday 5 August and will close at midnight on Sunday 23 August. The winner will be announced shortly after.

More info on the West End Bake Off and the competition T&C's can be found on their social pages @WestEndBakeOff

More info on The Theatre Artists Fund including how to donate and how your money will be used can be found at www.theatreartists.fund

