Warren Carlyle to Direct FOR THE LOVE OF MISS LUCY Workshop in London

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The darkly comic gothic thriller by Mary Lynn Dobson will get a rehearsed presentation to an invited audience at Underbelly Boulevard Soho on Thursday 1 October 2026 at 11am and 2pm.

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Warren Carlyle (Broadway credits include The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler) will direct the workshop presentation.

The company includes Victoria Smurfitt (Maud O'Hara in Disney+ drama Rivals), Emmy Award-nominated Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins in Ted Lasso, Septimus Spratt, the butler of the Dowager Countess, in Downton Abbey), Morgan Watkins (HBO's Under Salt Marsh), Harry Peacock (Ray Purchase in C4's Toast of London), Sally Rogers (DC/Sgt Jo Masters in ITV's The Bill), BAFTA Award-winning Luke Rollason (Jizzlord in the Disney+ series Extraordinary), Bailey Patrick (Allegra, West End) and Stephen Boxer (Joe Fenton in the BBC drama Doctors).

Produced by Black Irish Productions, with Tony Award winning Executive Producer Thomas Hopkins and general management by THP and casting by Emmy Award Nominated Rob Kelly CDA, the event will comprise two readings for invited investors, agents and creatives.

For the Love of Miss Lucy is a darkly comic gothic thriller set in a 1920s English sanitarium, where wit, romance and horror collide.

When the elegant and devoted Lucy Seward suddenly falls gravely ill following the arrival of a mysterious Count, her brother Dr. Seward has summoned the world's leading authority on inexplicable afflictions, Professor Abraham Van Helsing, to investigate. As strange behaviours begin to emerge amongst the sanitarium's residents, Van Helsing becomes convinced that something far more sinister than illness is at work.

Blending razor-sharp comedy with gothic suspense, For the Love of Miss Lucy reimagines the Dracula mythology through the lens of a sophisticated Noël Coward-style comedy, full of eccentric characters, biting wit and dangerous seduction. Set between drawing rooms, candlelight and creeping shadows, the play balances genuine heart with theatrical flair and escalating mystery.

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin on 24 September 2026, ahead of the invited presentation on 1 October.

CAST

CREATIVE AND PRODUCING TEAM

Warren Carlyle has been nominated for four Tony Awards, eight Drama Desk Awards and an Emmy Award (Carousel, Live at Lincoln Center), and has won a Tony Award, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Drama Desk Awards and the prestigious Astaire Award for choreography.

Mary Lynn Dobson is the award-winning playwright of The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, Two on the Aisle—Three in a Van and Skin Deep, a winner of the Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

For the Love of Miss Lucy by Mary Lynn Dobson

Venue: Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Date: Thursday 1 October 2026

Format: Two invited workshop readings for investors, agents and creatives

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 03 Hrs 48 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming