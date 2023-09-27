WICKED Celebrates 17 Years in London and Releases New Block of Tickets

WICKED is celebrating 17 years since its London premiere on 27 September 2006 at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre. The production has also released over 500,000 new tickets, extending public booking to Sunday 15 December 2024.

Performances begin Tuesday - Saturday at 7.30pm, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2.30pm. The performances on Sunday 24 December 2023 and Sunday 31 December 2023 will begin at the earlier time of 1.00pm. The following seven added shows are also now on sale: Thursday 26 October, Thursday 28 December 2023, Thursday 15 February, Thursday 4 April, Thursday 1 August, Thursday 15 August and Thursday 31 October 2024 all at 2:30pm. Doors open 90 minutes prior to the start of all performances.

“One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), and already seen by almost 12 million people in London alone, Wicked surpassed the 6512-performance West End run of Stomp on Friday 22 September 2023, becoming the 11th longest running production in West End history.

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer of Wicked in the UK said: “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our debt of gratitude to our extraordinary audiences and the exceptional group of over 100 individuals onstage and backstage at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, who, together with all the management, marketing, PR, Box Office and venue staff, have worked so passionately and tirelessly to maintain Wicked over the past seventeen years.”

Wicked currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond until Sunday 22 October 2023, Steven Pinder from Tuesday 24 October 2023), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len*, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn, and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

*Nick Len until 15 October 2023. Cast subject to change from 12 March 2024

Whilst continuing its West End run, Wicked will embark on a third tour of cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, opening at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023 and continuing to Bristol Hippodrome, Birmingham Hippodrome, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Southampton Mayflower Theatre, Liverpool Empire, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, and Manchester Palace Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated musical is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.