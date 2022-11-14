WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and More

Following two previously sold out concerts West End Musical Christmas returns for another all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza brought to you by the award-winning producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK's first-ever musical theatre fan convention.

The all-star line-up includes Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (Hamilton), Shanay Holmes (Get Up Stand Up), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers), Laura Pick (Wicked) and special guest Joshua Williams, winner of the Star Of Musical Con competition at this year's Musical Con.

Shanay Holmes comments, There is no better way of getting in the Christmas spirit than having a cast of West End stars sing your favourite Christmas songs. If you're a musical theatre fan this is your official Christmas Party invite, so put on your festive finest or your dodgy Christmas jumpers and we'll see you at the Lyric Theatre on December 19th!

As always, the set list is a closely guarded secret, but if previous years are anything to go by expect heart-warming Christmas classics building to an all-out party that has everyone on their feet by the end of the first act, and that's before a prosecco filled interval!

Get ready to sing and dance along and for a few surprises at this Christmas cracker of a concert! We wish you a musical Christmas!

The performance is on Monday 19 December 2022 at 8.00pm at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 7ES.