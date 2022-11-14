WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and More
The performance is on Monday 19 December 2022 at 8.00pm at the Lyric Theatre.
Following two previously sold out concerts West End Musical Christmas returns for another all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza brought to you by the award-winning producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK's first-ever musical theatre fan convention.
The all-star line-up includes Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (Hamilton), Shanay Holmes (Get Up Stand Up), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers), Laura Pick (Wicked) and special guest Joshua Williams, winner of the Star Of Musical Con competition at this year's Musical Con.
Shanay Holmes comments, There is no better way of getting in the Christmas spirit than having a cast of West End stars sing your favourite Christmas songs. If you're a musical theatre fan this is your official Christmas Party invite, so put on your festive finest or your dodgy Christmas jumpers and we'll see you at the Lyric Theatre on December 19th!
As always, the set list is a closely guarded secret, but if previous years are anything to go by expect heart-warming Christmas classics building to an all-out party that has everyone on their feet by the end of the first act, and that's before a prosecco filled interval!
Get ready to sing and dance along and for a few surprises at this Christmas cracker of a concert! We wish you a musical Christmas!
The performance is on Monday 19 December 2022 at 8.00pm at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 7ES.
More Hot Stories For You
November 12, 2022
On Sunday November 20th, Donmar Warehouse will host A Song For Luce, a tribute concert in memory of the late Australian-born UK performer Lucinda Shaw. The event will include live music, stories, laughter and the joy of coming together to share wonderful anecdotes about Lucinda. The performance will be at 18:00.
Video: See Georgina Onuorah, Christina Bianco & More in Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ at Curve
November 11, 2022
Watch an inside look at The Wizard of Oz, coming to Curve this Christmas! The production runs Running in Leicester Saturday 19 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023. It stars Georgina Onuorah, Christina Bianco and more.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
November 11, 2022
See rehearsal photos for the musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which returns to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre following its sell-out debut in 2019. The new musical with songs by Sheffield musician Richard Hawley and book by Chris Bush will transfer to the National Theatre’s Olivier in 2023.
Video: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
November 11, 2022
Watch footage of Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson’s epic musical ‘From Here To Eternity’ opening in the first London revival at Charing Cross Theatre, where it runs to 17 December.
Matt Forde Announces Sir Jake Berry Replaces Matt Hancock For This Monday's WEST END POLITICAL PARTY
November 11, 2022
In response to the previously scheduled former Health Secretary Matt Hancock currently crunching bugs in the jungle, former Chairman of the Conservative party Sir Jake Berry, who recently quit his role as cabinet minister and claimed Suella Braverman made 'multiple breaches of the ministerial code', is now set to join Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg) for this Monday's (14th November) edition of his West End fortnightly Political Party residency at The Duchess Theatre.