WELCOME TO CAMPFIRE Make London Debut at the Space Theatre Next Month

Making their London debut, New York based dance-theatre duo Welcome to Campfire present The Pigeon & The Mouse at The Space Theatre from 9-11 September 2023, following sold-out performances across NYC.

A sci-fi danceplay, The Pigeon & The Mouse is an apocalyptic love story. Set in the aftermath of a civil war that has forced the city into quarantine, two lovers shelter together in an abandoned church. An evacuation order forces them to confront the reality of leaving home, and potentially each other.

This poignant and visceral work fuses dance, storytelling, and original music to take audiences on a journey through love and hate, boredom and terror, intimacy and distance, as they are invited to practice what people do best, use fiction and fantasy as a means to survive.

First presented in January 2020, The Pigeon & The Mouse was adapted to be performed for live audiences across NYC during quarantine. A filmed adaptation has been screened at numerous festivals and was a finalist at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival and is available to stream on the Emmys OTT platform.

Welcome to Campfire combines dance and theatre to create original sci-fi danceplays for the stage and screen. Founded by Tony Bordonaro and Ingrid Kapteyn, following their performances together in Punchdrunk's hit Off-Broadway show Sleep No More, they have collaborated to devise and perform four productions in New York and Shanghai. They were artists in residence at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in spring 2023.

Juilliard School graduate Ingrid Kapteyn is currently performing in Punchdrunk’s latest show The Burnt City and has performed and originated roles with the company in NYC, London and Shanghai. During her career she has performed in two works by MacArthur Fellow, Martha Clarke as well as with The Metropolitan Opera, Brian Brooks Moving Company, Danielle Russo and Wally Cardona.

Tony Bordonaro has performed and originated roles with Punchdrunk in NYC and Shanghai as well as HT Chen & Dancers, Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company and Douglas DUNN & Dancers. He has choreographed for a range of short films, music videos and commercials and has been awarded residencies with Mare Nostrum Elements’ Emerging Choreographers and NEWSTEPS’ Emerging Choreographers series. He is a graduate of the Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Alongside the in-person performances at The Space Theatre, The Pigeon & The Mouse will be livestreamed on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September and available to watch for two weeks via




