WE WERE PROMISED HONEY! Comes to the Soho Theatre Next Month

Following its critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the mesmerising solo show returns for a limited run in the heart of London's West End. From award-winning artist Sam Ward (Verity Bates Awards finalist 2022; Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist; YESYESNONO) We Were Promised Honey! will immerse audiences in the experience of what it means to tell a story when we've already been told how it ends. The show is a joyful and apocalyptic exploration of the future in which Sam Ward interrogates our generation's collective feelings of uncertainty with a lyrical script.

Award-winning theatre company YESYESNONO brings a show of a hopeful and hopeless prophecy for earth and humankind. We Were Promised Honey! is a story of us, our future, of paradise and how we get there in the end. From the makers of Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist and The Accident Did Not Take Place this act of communal storytelling tells the future of the audience, what will happen to them in the minutes, centuries, and millennia after the end of the show.

Sam Ward, performer and writer, The show is an attempt to try and communicate how it feels to be living towards an inevitable end. We wanted to make something which felt accessible to everyone, whilst still exploring some experimental storytelling techniques, bringing the entire audience into the process of telling their own story. Ultimately we didn't want to tell a story about the future which simply tells the audience that everything will be okay; rather we wanted to ask: how do we live when we know that things won't be okay? The story of the future of the audience, what's going to happen to them in the years, decades and centuries after the end of this show. These are fables of desperate hope in the face of overwhelming despair, bringing the audience together on a quest towards catastrophe.

We Were Promised Honey! invites audiences to participate; by reading lines, playing parts, and singing along. There's a tree planted inside a theatre; a man on fire in the middle of the desert; two lovers reunited in a flooded city; a spaceship on the edge of a black hole. There's hope, despair, and everything in between.

YESYESNONO return to solo theatre-making, pushing their trademark audience participation techniques to brand new heights in an exploration of future imaginations, climate catastrophe, global despair and the political potential of the theatre space.