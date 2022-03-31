WATCH: DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End Company Releases 'You Will Be Found' Music Video

The West End company of Dear Evan Hansen has released a music video for You Will Be Found.

Watch below!

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Sam Tutty who has returned to the lead role of Evan Hansen that won him the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He is joined by cast members Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy), Marcus Harman (who plays Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy), Rupert Young (Larry Murphy) and Iona Fraser (Alana Beck). Completing the Company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Dear Evan Hansen, also the recipient of the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Musical and Best Score, opened at the Noël Coward Theatre to great critical acclaim November 2019. Prior to lockdown, the show welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to a special performance for The Royal Foundation which funds the Heads Together and Heads Up initiatives and the mental-health support service, Shout. In 2021 the tracks Waving Through a Window and You Will Be Found were included in the top 50 of the BBC Radio 2 Greatest Songs from a Musical, voted for by the public.