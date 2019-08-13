Voting Is Now Open For the 2019 BroadwayWorld Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards!

Voting is officially open for our 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards, celebrating the best of this year's festival. BroadwayWorld's Edinburgh team has shortlisted an exciting variety of shows, acts and venues, and now you can vote for your favourites. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

We're awarding prizes in eight categories: the best comedy, theatre, musical, cabaret, circus/physical theatre and children's shows, as well as the best venue in Edinburgh and the friendliest staff.

Voting will remain open until 5pm on Friday, 23 August 2019, with winners announced shortly afterwards.

Last year's winners included Jessie Cave, User Not Found, Dick and Dom, My Left/Right Foot and John Partridge, with the Pleasance taking Best Venue and Gilded Balloon the Friendliest Staff.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the single biggest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. Every August for three weeks the city of Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe.

Every year, thousands of performers take to hundreds of stages all over Edinburgh to present shows for every taste. From big names in the world of entertainment to unknown artists looking to build their careers, the festival caters for everyone and includes theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, cabaret, children's shows, musicals, opera, music, spoken word, exhibitions and events.

Previous winners Gilded Balloon on winning 'Best Venue'

Previous winners the Pleasance on winning 'Friendliest Staff'

Find all of BroadwayWorld's Edinburgh coverage here!





