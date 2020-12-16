Virtual Production Of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to Star Alice Fearn, Oliver Tompsett, and More!

Lambert Jackson Productions and the London Coliseum today announce a virtual production of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' musical comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Filmed on stage at the London Coliseum, the production will be available to stream between 28 - 30 January 2021. Kirk Jameson directs Trevor Dion Nicholas (Man 2), Brenda Edwards (Woman 2), Alice Fearn (Woman 1) and Oliver Tompsett (Man 1).

Following the highs and lows of first dates, first loves, marriages, babies, in-laws, and growing old together, this hilarious and poignant show pays tribute to those who have loved and lost and to those who have dared to ask someone out on a date.

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' musical revue played over 5,000 performances off-Broadway and has been produced all over the world.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and Creative Director of Lambert Jackson Productions, today said: "During a time when theatre is in such peril, we are really proud to be continuing the work we have done since the very beginning of the first lockdown, bringing new productions of shows to audiences all around the world, and to be doing so with this spectacular cast and this amazing piece is a source of great happiness for us."

The production features Musical Direction by Nick Barstow and Associate Direction by Julie Atherton.

