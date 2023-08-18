Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House

Discover the enigmatic world of 'Picture a day like this' at the Linbury Theatre.
In the Linbury Theatre, George Benjamin and Martin Crimp bring us Picture a day like this - a major new work which receives its UK premiere following the world premiere this summer at the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence.
After the historic success of Lessons in Love and Violence and Written on Skin, Benjamin and Crimp return alongside stage directors Daniel Jeanneteau and Marie-Christine Soma.
The production runs through September 26th.
