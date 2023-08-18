Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House

Discover the enigmatic world of 'Picture a day like this' at the Linbury Theatre.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

In the Linbury Theatre, George Benjamin and Martin Crimp bring us Picture a day like this - a major new work which receives its UK premiere following the world premiere this summer at the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence.

After the historic success of Lessons in Love and Violence and Written on Skin, Benjamin and Crimp return alongside stage directors Daniel Jeanneteau and Marie-Christine Soma.

The production runs through September 26th. 

Watch the trailer below!







RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tickets for Opera Orlandos TOSCA On Sale Now Photo
Tickets for Opera Orlando's TOSCA On Sale Now

Purchase your tickets now for Opera Orlando's TOSCA and experience the captivating opera that has been captivating audiences worldwide. Find out where and when the performances are taking place. Don't miss out on this incredible production!

2
OPERA America Announces 2023 Opera Hall Of Fame Inductees Photo
OPERA America Announces 2023 Opera Hall Of Fame Inductees

OPERA America has announced the induction of seven exemplary artists, administrators, and advocates to the Opera Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023. They join a distinguished roster of previous inductees who are honored in OPERA America's National Opera Center.

3
Atlanta Opera Opens Season With Paul Moravecs THE SHINING Photo
Atlanta Opera Opens Season With Paul Moravec's THE SHINING

The Atlanta Opera opens its 2023-24 season in collaboration with Alliance Theatre at the Woodruff Arts Center for the East Coast premiere of Paul Moravec's The Shining, a chilling new production of the opera based on Stephen King's 1977 bestselling novel, with a libretto by Mark Campbell (Sep 15–Oct 1).

4
Lise Davidsen to Perform in Recital at the Metropolitan Opera in September Photo
Lise Davidsen to Perform in Recital at the Metropolitan Opera in September

Join Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera this September for an unforgettable recital performance. Get all the dates and details for this must-see event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You