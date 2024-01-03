Video: Watch the Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Perform 'Heroes'

Watch the cast of Just For One Day in the first days of rehearsals as they perform David Bowie's "Heroes" for the first time. Check out the video here!

Captured during the first week of rehearsals, the clip is the first of a series of weekly releases from inside the Just For One Day rehearsal room until the first preview performance on Friday 26 January.

Just For One Day will play for a limited run from 26 January –30 March at The Old Vic Theatre.