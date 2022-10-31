Video: Watch an All New Trailer For PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY
The production is now playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park from 12 October-6 November 2022, before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.
Rambert has released an all new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a dance theatre show written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and choreographed and directed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, inspired by the TV series produced and owned by Caryn Mandabach Productions.
The show had its world premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome on 27 September, and officially opens tonight, 28 September. The production is now playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park from 12 October-6 November 2022, before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.
Check out the trailer below!
Taking the stage by storm. Who's coming? ?- Rambert (@Rambertdance) October 28, 2022
Playing in London until 6 Nov before a national tour. ?️ https://t.co/hOagdeq20r#PeakyBlindersDance #PeakyBlinders #PeakyFans #Rambert pic.twitter.com/ew7FLZO1g5
Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur and led by Musical Director Yaron Engler and as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur's soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.
Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, with Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace, and the production features the permanent Rambert dance company on stage. Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the TV series, provides pre-recorded narration for the production.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 29, 2022
Paper House Productions will present Trick or Treat at The Union Theatre, London on Monday 31st October (7.30pm).
Anna-Jane Casey to Join Ian McKellen & John Bishop in the UK and Ireland Tour of MOTHER GOOSE
October 28, 2022
Anna-Jane Casey will be joining the UK and Ireland Tour of the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE as Cilla The Goose with Mairi Barclay, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil and Laura Tyrer also confirmed to join the company
Photos: First Look at Erin Caldwell & Nathanael Landskroner in HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL
October 28, 2022
With the graduating cast leaving the halls of Westerberg High, it’s time to welcome in some new students to the cast of Heathers the Musical. Taking on the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer will be Erin Caldwell and at her side as the dark and moody teen Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Nathanael Landskroner. See photos of the new cast members here!
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN'S LABYRINTH at The Vaults
October 28, 2022
All new photos have been released from Peter Pan’s Labyrinth by Sleeping Trees at The Vaults, London. Performances run 18th October - 7th January.
Applications For Springboard, The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Flagship Training Programme Are Now Open For 2023 – 2024
October 28, 2022
The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced that 2023 – 2024 SPRINGBOARD applications are now open for the second year of the ground-breaking, free two year training programme that aims to find, shape, inspire, and champion the next generation of performers from currently underrepresented groups in theatre.