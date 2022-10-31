Video: Watch an All New Trailer For PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY

Rambert has released an all new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a dance theatre show written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and choreographed and directed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, inspired by the TV series produced and owned by Caryn Mandabach Productions.

The show had its world premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome on 27 September, and officially opens tonight, 28 September. The production is now playing at the Troubadour Wembley Park from 12 October-6 November 2022, before embarking on a UK tour in 2023.

Check out the trailer below!

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur and led by Musical Director Yaron Engler and as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur's soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.

Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, with Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace, and the production features the permanent Rambert dance company on stage. Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the TV series, provides pre-recorded narration for the production.