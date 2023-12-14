Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Video: Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre

The production recently announced an extension through until 20 January 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Kiln Theatre has released an all new trailer for the new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Check out the video below!

The production recently announced an extension through until 20 January 2024 due to public demand. The show which has its first sold-out preview this evening, features Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

This new Kiln production, completing the theatre’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The production opens on 16 November and runs until 20 January 2024.




