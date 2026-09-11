Video: New HADESTOWN Stars Danielle de Niese & Shaun Dooley Perform 'How Long?'
A first listen to the Persephone and Hades duet arrives before the pair's West End debut in the show.
A new performance video has surfaced from the West End production of Hadestown, giving audiences an early listen to two of its incoming principal cast members. Danielle De Niese and Shaun Dooley perform 'How Long?' in the clip, shared ahead of their arrival at London's Lyric Theatre from September 15.
Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, reimagines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside Hades and Persephone, blending folk and jazz-inflected songwriting with a story of love, the underworld, and the changing seasons. In the show, Persephone and Hades' relationship, explored through numbers like 'How Long?', anchors much of the musical's emotional and thematic core.
De Niese, an Olivier Award-winning soprano and broadcaster, will take on the role of Persephone, while Dooley steps into the role of Hades as part of a wave of new casting for the London company. Their performance video, filmed by Mann Bros Media, offers a preview of their voices together ahead of joining the production later this month.
The casting was first detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report announcing that de Niese, Dooley, and other new principal cast members would join Hadestown in London beginning September 15, alongside further additions to the West End company at the Lyric Theatre.