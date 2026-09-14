Photos: Daniel Krikler and More in THE PIANIST at the Park Theatre

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All new photos have been released from the world premiere of The Pianist, a new musical stage adaptation of Wladyslaw Szpilman’s memoir, the inspiration behind Roman Polanski’s Academy Award-winning film. Check out the photos below!

The cast is led by Daniel Krikler as Wladyslaw Szpilman, alongside Rosalind Ford as ‘Mother’; Oliver Grant as ‘Hosenfeld’; TJ Holmes as ‘Father’; Mischa Jardine as ‘Janina’; Elżbieta Kalicka as ‘Regina’; Nitai Levi as ‘Henryk’; Melania Maggiore as ‘Halina’; Max Roll as ‘Gimpel/Majorek’; with ensemble members Oliver Magor and Erin Rowlatt.

Following its first performances at Mayflower Studios, Southampton, The Pianist will run at Park Theatre, London, from 15 October to 28 November 2026, with a national press night on Thursday 22 October.

This landmark new production brings Szpilman’s story and music together on stage for the first time, featuring Szpilman’s own compositions with new musical arrangements by Simon Lee, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-time Musical Director.

A cast of virtuoso actor-musicians conjures the golden age of Jewish Warsaw in all its warmth and wit: the packed concert halls, the candlelit cafés, the irrepressible spirit of a city that loved music above all else. Original compositions from the so-called "Polish Gershwin" score his story: popular songs that had Warsaw humming, compositions that made him a star.

At its heart, this is a love letter to culture, to the artists and dreamers who carried it, and to the extraordinary power of creativity to outlast even the most turbulent chapters of history. Szpilman's music doesn't merely accompany this story; it breathes life into it, binding past to present and reminding us that some things, once made, can never truly be silenced.

The Pianist is produced by Wolk Transfer Company and Willette Klausner, presented by special production arrangement with Andreas Szpilman, son of the Pianist. The creative team is led by adaptor and director Thom Southerland, with new arrangements, musical supervision, and orchestrations by Simon Lee, choreography & movement direction by Karen Bruce, set and video design by Andrzej Goulding, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Robbie Butler, sound design by Gareth Tuckerfor Autograph Sound, musical direction by Malcolm Forbes-Peckham, assistant direction by Josh Whatsize, casting by Ginny Schiller CDG & Ben Armstrong with Executive producing and general management by DEM Productions.

The production features new lyrics by an international group of writers and musicians, bringing fresh voice to Szpilman’s original compositions. The lyricists and songwriters include two-time Grammy nominee Carol Connors, acclaimed songwriter David Batteau, jazz singer Wendy Lands and collaborator Jim Gillard,Grammy-nominated Michael Ruff, and Szpilman’s son Andreas Szpilman. Together, their work allows Szpilman’s music to sit at the heart of the production, not simply as accompaniment, but as another voice in the telling of his story.

Best known worldwide through his memoir and the Academy Award-winning film it is based on, Wladyslaw Szpilman was not only a Holocaust survivor, but one of Poland’s most celebrated composers and pianists.

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