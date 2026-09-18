Video: Maisie Smith Performs in 'Somewhere That’s Green ' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
The production, directed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, also stars Jed Berry as Seymour and will transfer to Liverpool following its Manchester run.
EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith sings “Somewhere That's Green” in a newly released video and song recording from the major new revival of Little Shop of Horrors, ahead of its first performance at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, on Friday 25 September 2026. Over 30 performances in Manchester are already sold out.
The tender ballad reveals Audrey's dream of a home and a life beyond Skid Row. The new recording offers audiences a closer introduction to Maisie's Audrey, one week before the production welcomes its first audiences.
The video features Christopher Dobson as puppeteer and Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II. The song was recorded at Noatune Studios, with Ronan as engineer. Musical Supervisor: Paul Schofield. Videographer: Adam Nightingale.
About Little Shop of Horrors
Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer of SIX, the revival of Little Shop of Horrors stars Maisie alongside Michael Starke as Mr Mushnik, Jed Berry as Seymour, Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II and Benjamin Yates as Orin Scrivello, the Dentist, with Kai Cameron-Jay, Ella Howlett, Rio Maye, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Gabrielle Davina Smith. Puppeteers: Julia Frost, Christopher Dobson, Imogen Khan.
With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors follows shy flower shop assistant Seymour, whose discovery of a strange and unusual plant promises a way out of Skid Row. But fame and fortune come at a price, as the plant's appetite takes a terrifying turn.
Set and costume design is by Morgan Large, with Audrey II brought to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by Robert Allsopp, whose work encompasses Doctor Who, X-Men, The Witcher and the Tin Man in Wicked: For Good. The production is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions and SAMS Entertainment, in association with Hope Mill Theatre.
The revival arrives in the year marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 film. Following Manchester, it transfers to Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with Jessie Elland taking over as Audrey.
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