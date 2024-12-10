Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Performs Their Christmas Song 'Nollaig Chridheil'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Very Merry Christmas from the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the beloved film, is now dazzling and delighting audiences at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Watch the cast perform their Christmas song, 'Nollaig Chridheil.'

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

