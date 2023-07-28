Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'

The musical opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

An all new remix dance track has been released for Feel The Light, the opening number from the world premiere of TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL, which opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.

Check out the video below!

The track is composed by Lewis Flinn, sung by Biti Strauchn and produced by “Electropoint”. The track is also available to listen to now on iTunes. 

TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL is based on the 1995 cult-classic film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, written by multiple Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane and featuring an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Robin Williams and RuPaul. 

The new musical has a book and direction by original film screenplay writer Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn and casting by Sarah Leung CDG. Artwork by Feast Creative.

Casting and full creative team is to be announced. 






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
TWENTY-SEVEN PERSPECTIVES Makes UK Premiere at Sadlers Wells in October Photo
TWENTY-SEVEN PERSPECTIVES Makes UK Premiere at Sadler's Wells in October

Maud Le Pladec presents the UK premiere of Twenty-seven perspectives at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on Monday 30 & Tuesday 31 October.  

2
Neil LaButes THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month Photo
Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

Neil LaBute’s Olivier Award nominated dark comedy The Shape of Things, presented by Trish Wadley Productions in association with Bethany Cooper Productions and Park Theatre, will be available to stream on Original Theatre’s digital theatre website from 8 August 2023 at 7pm.

3
LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023 Photo
LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the third and final Late Night Jazz series for 2023 following two sold out seasons earlier this year. The autumn schedule hosts a range of styles and genres, from Brazilian bossa nova to spiritual free jazz, and jazz classics to festive favourites.

4
Cast Revealed For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres Photo
Cast Revealed For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for The Hypochondriac, Roger McGough’s celebrated adaptation of Molière’s witty satire. Learn more about the show and who is starring here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/Video: First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK TourPhotos/Video: First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PARADE

Recommended For You