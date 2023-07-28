Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'

An all new remix dance track has been released for Feel The Light, the opening number from the world premiere of TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL, which opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.

Check out the video below!

The track is composed by Lewis Flinn, sung by Biti Strauchn and produced by “Electropoint”. The track is also available to listen to now on iTunes.

TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL is based on the 1995 cult-classic film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, written by multiple Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane and featuring an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Robin Williams and RuPaul.

The new musical has a book and direction by original film screenplay writer Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn and casting by Sarah Leung CDG. Artwork by Feast Creative.

Casting and full creative team is to be announced.