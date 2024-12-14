Video: Lia Rodrigues Talks Choreographing ENCANTADO at Sadler Wells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch choreographer Lia Rodrigues discuss her dance performance Encantado, nominated for The Rose International Dance Prize in the video here. Go behind the scenes as Lia reflects on how creating the work during the pandemic influenced the piece.

"Encantado was created in a very special moment of my life because for the first time my daughter was pregnant. For the first time I would be a grandmother. So you see in the piece many figures with bellies, they give birth, they have bellies. And finally during the creation, Oliver, my grandchild was born. Of course, Encantado is dedicated to him," says Rodrigues.

Brazilian choreographer Lia Rodrigues has been directing her dance company since 1990. In 2004 she moved the company to Rio's Favela de la Maré where, together with the NGO Redes da Maré, she created an Art Center and a Dance School providing professional training to young dancers from the favela and elsewhere. Her nominated work, Encantado, is inspired by notions of enchantment.

The piece will be performed at Sadler’s Wells on 7-8 February 2025 as part of The Rose International Dance Prize.

Comments