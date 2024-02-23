Video: Inside Opening Night of HADESTOWN in London's West End

The West End production of Hadestown officially opened last night at the Lyric Theatre, London. Check out an all new video from opening night below!

Winner of 8 Tony® Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown returns to London five years after its sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2018.

The West End cast includes Dónal Finn (Orpheus), Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice), Grammy® Award-winner Zachary James (Hades), Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes), and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone).

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel play the Fates and Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).



