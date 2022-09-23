Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Georgina Onuorah Star Of THE WIZARD OF OZ At Curve Leicester, Sings 'Over The Rainbow'

Sep. 23, 2022  

Video: Georgina Onuorah Star Of THE WIZARD OF OZ At Curve Leicester, Sings 'Over The Rainbow'

Leicester's Curve theatre has revealed rising star Georgina Onuorah will lead its Christmas musical The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy later this year. See video of Georgina performing the iconic song, "Over the Rainbow" below!

Running Saturday 19 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023, Curve will stage the regional premiere of the production which features new music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, as well as iconic songs from the original MGM film. The musical will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent productions have included the acclaimed Billy Elliot the Musical, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and A Chorus Line. Press night for The Wizard of Oz will take place at 7pm on Thursday 24 November.

Georgina was part of the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, appearing as alternate Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She made her stage debut in Dick Whittington at the National Theatre and has recently appeared at The Other Palace Studio in Millennials. In 2021 Georgina was nominated for Best Recent Graduate at the Black British Theatre Awards.

Speaking about stepping into a pair of ruby red slippers this Christmas, Georgina said:

"I am so ecstatic to be playing such an iconic role this Christmas, and to explore such an outspoken, bold and brave character. Dorothy has a remarkably universal story and I hope every audience member will see themselves in the world we create."

Choreographed by Shay Barclay, the spectacular world of Oz will be brought to life on Curve's stage by set designer Colin Richmond, with costume and puppet design from Rachael Canning and projection designs by Douglas O'Connell. Following the incredible five-star success of Curve's summer production of Billy Elliot the Musical, Musical Director George Dyer will also return to Curve this Christmas.

Assembling the company is Curve Associate Casting Director Kay Magson CDG. Full casting will be announced in due course.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"We live for the moment when an actor walks into an audition and blows the roof off the room with their voice, vision and ideas for a role. Georgina did exactly that and set out a compelling vision for her Dorothy. Listening to Georgina's heart-wrenching rendition of "Over the Rainbow" is worth the price of admission alone! Georgina leads an incredible company and we are proud to introduce her to audiences here in Leicester, as we prepare to journey up the fantastic yellow brick road together."

Click your heels together three times and say, 'there's no place like Curve this Christmas'.

Join Dorothy and Toto as they are swept up from sepia-soaked Kansas and transported over the rainbow to the technicolour wonderland of Oz.

On her adventure down the Yellow Brick Road Dorothy meets new friends Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion who help her on her way, but the villainous and frightfully glamourous Wicked Witch has other plans for Dorothy, and in Oz - nothing is quite as it seems.

Through the deep Dark Forest to the bright neon lights of Emerald City, Dorothy and her friends search for the powerful and mysterious Wizard of Oz, the only person who can grant their hearts desires, and maybe even a way home.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz at Curve are on sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve's Box Office in-person.


