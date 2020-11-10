Video Flashback: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Celebrates its 10th Anniversary; Watch the Original Cast Perform 'Revolting Children'

On this day ten years ago, Matilda the Musical had its first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.

On this day ten years ago, Matilda the Musical had its first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.

To celebrate, the Matilda social media accounts have posted a video flashback featuring the show's original cast performing Revolting Children.

Watch the video below!

The Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda has won 47 international awards.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You