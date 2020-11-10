Video Flashback: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Celebrates its 10th Anniversary; Watch the Original Cast Perform 'Revolting Children'
On this day ten years ago, Matilda the Musical had its first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.
To celebrate, the Matilda social media accounts have posted a video flashback featuring the show's original cast performing Revolting Children.
Watch the video below!
#OnThisDay TEN years ago, #MatildaTheMusical had its very first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon. To celebrate, here's a look back at the original cast and their exclusive version of Revolting Children! @TheRSC pic.twitter.com/W1kklrbydn- Matilda the Musical (@MatildaMusical) November 9, 2020
The Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda has won 47 international awards.