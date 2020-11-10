Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video Flashback: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Celebrates its 10th Anniversary; Watch the Original Cast Perform 'Revolting Children'

Article Pixel

On this day ten years ago, Matilda the Musical had its first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Nov. 10, 2020  

On this day ten years ago, Matilda the Musical had its first performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.

To celebrate, the Matilda social media accounts have posted a video flashback featuring the show's original cast performing Revolting Children.

Watch the video below!

The Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda has won 47 international awards.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater for the New City Presents OPEN 'THO SHUT
  • Broadway Murder Mysteries Launches A New Holiday-Themed Ugly Sweater Office Party Murder Mystery Game
  • Emerging Artists Theatre Celebrates Their 28th Season With Three Virtual Benefit Performances
  • Experience The Music Of The Climate Crisis With Tanya Kalmanovitch's TAR SANDS SONGBOOK Digital Residency