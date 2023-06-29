Video: First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Discover a sleepy fishing harbour on the north coast of Cornwall, home to a most curious story.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

See first look video of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button which has its final performance at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant on Saturday 1 July.

In the roles of Benjamin Button and Elowen Keene are Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker and Molly Osborne. They lead the 12-strong actor-musician ensemble featuring Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Tonny Shim.

Born in rather unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button is an old man, not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Locked away from the world and branded a monster, Benjamin dreams of the chance to live a little life. More than anything, he dreams of love. With no hope of finding it, Benjamin resigns himself to a life of solitude, until, one day, a miracle occurs - the local barmaid, Elowen Keene. But as the years come and go, time and tide threaten to tear the two apart. 

Experience this extraordinary, inspiring, and timeless tale of a love that defies all odds. Set to a thunderous, foot-stomping folk score, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON reminds us, no matter how much time we have, to make every second count.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Tender and the Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with choreography and movement by Chi-San Howard, co-music supervision by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, and musical direction by Mark Aspinall.





