Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West End Transfer

New rock musical SUPERYOU, with book, music and lyrics by Lourds Lane, has found its full cast for the London workshops starting on 22 November, with presentation performances on 7 and 8 December ahead of a West End transfer.

The full cast of SUPERYOU includes Vicki Manser (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Six, Bat Out Of Hell) as Katie, Tom Francis (& Juliet, Rent, Hair) as Jay, Will Bozier (Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Edward Scissorhands) as Mi Roar, Natalie Green (Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt) as Blast, Benjamin Terry (& Juliet, Kinky Boots) as Seven, Renee Lamb (Six, Little Shop of Horrors) as Ima-mazing, Lourds Lane (SuperYou creator) as Rise, Abigail Jane (Eugene Onegin at Garsington Opera) as Lightning Girl, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Matty and Ebony Molina (Guys And Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street) as Mom.

SUPERYOU is an empowering female-led musical, celebrating the journey of a comic book artist who learns to love herself and find her voice when her own superheroine creations come to life. With rock music at its core, the score also incorporates many different styles of music including pop, hip hop, swing, gospel, and anthemic power ballads.

Originally slated to open off-Broadway in May 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, SUPERYOU musical's TikTok account now has over 21 million views worldwide and the concept album of demos recorded by Lourds Lane has developed a substantial cult following. #FANCOVERFRIDAY was created in response to fans across the world recording and posting their own versions of the songs. Due to its online success, SUPERYOU also presented two sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

SUPERYOU has direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, musical direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and is produced by All Awesome LLC / Melissa M. Jones.