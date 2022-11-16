Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West End Transfer

Workshop performances begin on November 22.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West End Transfer

New rock musical SUPERYOU, with book, music and lyrics by Lourds Lane, has found its full cast for the London workshops starting on 22 November, with presentation performances on 7 and 8 December ahead of a West End transfer.

The full cast of SUPERYOU includes Vicki Manser (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Six, Bat Out Of Hell) as Katie, Tom Francis (& Juliet, Rent, Hair) as Jay, Will Bozier (Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Edward Scissorhands) as Mi Roar, Natalie Green (Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt) as Blast, Benjamin Terry (& Juliet, Kinky Boots) as Seven, Renee Lamb (Six, Little Shop of Horrors) as Ima-mazing, Lourds Lane (SuperYou creator) as Rise, Abigail Jane (Eugene Onegin at Garsington Opera) as Lightning Girl, Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock) as Young Katie, Jonty Peach (Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Matty and Ebony Molina (Guys And Dolls, Singin' in the Rain, 42nd Street) as Mom.

SUPERYOU is an empowering female-led musical, celebrating the journey of a comic book artist who learns to love herself and find her voice when her own superheroine creations come to life. With rock music at its core, the score also incorporates many different styles of music including pop, hip hop, swing, gospel, and anthemic power ballads.

Originally slated to open off-Broadway in May 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, SUPERYOU musical's TikTok account now has over 21 million views worldwide and the concept album of demos recorded by Lourds Lane has developed a substantial cult following. #FANCOVERFRIDAY was created in response to fans across the world recording and posting their own versions of the songs. Due to its online success, SUPERYOU also presented two sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

SUPERYOU has direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, musical direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and is produced by All Awesome LLC / Melissa M. Jones.




Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle shares production photos as it begins performances at Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse
It all sounds quite dramatic on paper, but the piece becomes a relentless plod-along. It’s plotless and paceless. The characters are irredeemably broken and unchanged by their time on stage. Monica is an alcoholic, Jess is having an existential crisis, Jeff is a church-going gambler, and Matt’s grief for his mother rules his apathetic life.
Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square Photo
Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square
See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!
Soprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera Cuts Photo
Soprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera Cuts
Soprano Danielle de Niese has said that the Arts Council England cuts to English National Opera have been 'a huge blow', in an interview with the London Evening Standard.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester SquarePhotos: First Look At LA CLIQUE At Spiegeltent in Leicester Square
November 15, 2022

See photos of the world-renowned, Olivier Award winning La Clique which has officially opened in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. Check out the new images below!
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This MonthWICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Will Open In London This Month
November 15, 2022

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023Tabby Lamb's HAPPY MEAL Comes to Brixton House in February 2023
November 15, 2022

Following a successful premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 at the Traverse Theatre, with a subsequent UK tour and hot on the heels of runs at Sydney and Perth Festivals, Happy Meal is heading to London for a three week run at Brixton House from February 21st to 10th March 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
English National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This WinterEnglish National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This Winter
November 15, 2022

English National Ballet continues its annual festive tradition this Christmas, presenting Nutcracker at the London Coliseum from 15 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 followed by Swan Lake from 12 - 22 January 2023.