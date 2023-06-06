VINCENT RIVER Comes to Greenwich Theatre This Month

Performances run Friday 23 June – Saturday 15 July, 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

VINCENT RIVER Comes to Greenwich Theatre This Month

Bringing to life Philip Ridley’s thrilling, heart-breaking, and at times darkly humorous play Vincent River, for a limited three week run, Greenwich Theatre presents their second in-house production of 2023. The Staging of Vincent River affirms Greenwich Theatre’s continued return to producing, following their recent in-house productions by Caryl Churchill, Michael Frayn and Mike Bartlett.

Hate crime, prejudice and the redemptive power of storytelling come together in Ridley’s tense game of cat and mouse set in London’s East End. Vincent River powerfully examines the things we broadcast about ourselves and the things we strive to hide. This modern classic proved to be a huge success when it premiered in 2000 and was a West End smash hit in 2007 & 2018. The multi award-winning playwright, Philip Ridley’s plays have become synonymous with some of the greatest pieces of contemporary theatre in the last century. Vincent River is now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime ever written.

Starring Kerrie Taylor as Anita (TV - Hollyoaks, Where The Heart Is, The Bay) (Stage - Bad Nights and Odd Days and The Dumb Waiter and A Slight Ache at Greenwich Theatre) and Brandon Kimaryo as Davey (Studying at Guilford School of Acting) (BBC Film – Searching for Cowardice).

Artistic Director, James Haddrell says “Philip Ridley’s voice is unique in theatre, fusing the heart breaking realism of a contemporary dramatist with the symbolism of a visual artist and the lyricism of a poet. I’m so thrilled to be bringing this story back to the stage - and to have Philip on hand both in and out of the rehearsal room to make sure we tell the story the way he intended.”

Throughout the run of Vincent River, Greenwich Theatre will be collecting donations for AKT; a charity that supports lgbtq+ young people aged 16-25 in the uk who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment. Greenwich Theatre will also be platforming artists from the LGBTQ+ community, who will be performing in their bar/studio every Saturday night of the run.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Birmingham Rep Declares Climate Emergency on World Environment Day Photo
Birmingham Rep Declares Climate Emergency on World Environment Day

On what is the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day (Monday 5th June) and during Birmingham Rep’s Climate Action Week, The Rep declares CLIMATE EMERGENCY with a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and increase sustainability.

3
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month Photo
Issy Van Randwyck Stars In DAZZLING DIVAS at The Mill at Sonning Next Month

Dazzling Divas is a mesmerising musical journey illuminating the lives and work of legendary performers Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield.

4
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Family Programme Revealed For Annual Liverpool Theatre Festival

Liverpool Theatre Festival returns in 2023 with a brand new date to coincide with the school Summer holidays – and this year the programme features nine family shows to wow youngsters of all ages. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You