VIDEO: West End LIVE Will Return This September

West End LIVE will officially return this year, running 18-19 September, 2021. The event was held virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return to its original live format this year.

Check out the official announcement video below!

West End Live is run by Westminster Council and the Society of London Theatre and has established itself over the years as a highlight of the theatrical year. It is a unique event for a world capital and one that provides a brilliant free taster of our wonderful shows and an introduction into the wider West End for tens of thousands of visitors who go on to enjoy shops, restaurants, and other attractions.

No information has been announced regarding this year's official lineup at this time. Stay tuned at https://www.westendlive.co.uk/.