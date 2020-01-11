VIDEO: Watch THE VISIT's Liz Izen Perform a New Song by Mark Robert Petty and Dana P. Rowe

Mark Robert Petty, one half of the transatlantic writing team of Anderson & Petty, brought an evening of his musical collaborations to the Union Theatre on Sunday, 10 November, 2019.



"Bobby (Under The Eyes Of Don Ameche)" was written by Dana P. Rowe (Music) and Mark Robert Petty (Lyrics) and is from a new musical by Rowe & Petty entitled Always - A Brooklyn Love Story, which is currently in development with a book by Nathan Cann.



Liz Izen is currently rehearsing for The Visit, based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt and adapted by Tony Kushner, original English version by Maurice Valency, which begins previews at The National Theatre on 31 January. Her other credits include Follies, The Baker's Wife, Cats, Metropolis and Kiss Me, Kate, amongst others.

This song features Musical Director Henry Brennan accompanying on piano.



Mark Robert Petty is also the producer and host of the monthly concert series at Live at Zédel called The Crazy Coqs Presents along with Henry Brennan. Upcoming shows include "A celebration of Jason Robert Brown" on Sunday, 26 January with Lucy St. Louis, James Hume, Mark Dugdale, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jack Reitman and Phoebe Fildes and "Songs from the Oscars" on Saturday, 8 February celebrating Oscar-winning songs with Joshua Dever, Sooz Kempner, Jacinta Whyte, Phoebe Fildes and Alex Lodge.





