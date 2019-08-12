VIDEO: Watch Keith Ramsay Sing 'Lilacs' From Dave Malloy's PRELUDES

A video of Keith Ramsay singing 'Lilacs' from Dave Malloy's Preludes is released today, one month ahead of its opening night at Southwark Playhouse.

The UK premiere of Preludes by Dave Malloy runs at Southwark Playhouse (The Large) from 6 September to 12 October with a press night on Wednesday, 11 September. It is directed by Alex Sutton and the full cast includes Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

Dave Malloy is a three-time Tony Award nominated composer best known for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Ghost Quartet andOctet which has just finished a critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre.





