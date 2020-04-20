VIDEO: Watch Hampstead Theatre's TIGER COUNTRY

Hampstead Theatre has announced an extension of its free, digital streaming series in partnership with The Guardian. Nina Raine's NHS inspired hit drama Tiger Country is now available to watch, from Monday 20 April 10am to Sunday 26 April 10pm (BST).

iger Country, also directed by Raine, is an insight into the workings of the NHS and the people who keep it going. An action-packed and astute drama, it looks beyond the hospital corridors and into an extraordinary workplace, full of professionals under pressure, driven by ambition, compassion and humour.

Watch the full production below:

Hampstead Theatre closed its building following UK Government advice on Monday 16 March 2020. The #HampsteadTheatreAtHome series was launched to support audiences in isolation by sharing world class entertainment online for free. Recent productions streamed in the series include I and You by Lauren Gunderson on Instagram's mobile video platform IGTV and, in partnership with The Guardian, Wild by Mike Bartlett and Wonderland by Beth Steel.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You