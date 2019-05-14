VIDEO: Watch Dianne Pilkington Sing 'As Good As New' by Christopher Hamilton

West End leading lady Dianne Pilkington performed "As Good As New" at An Evening With Christopher Hamilton & Friends as part of the Sunday Socials concert series at the Union Theatre.

Dianne Pilkington is best known for her portrayal of Glinda in "Wicked". She also played Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia, Grizabella in Cats and originated the parts of Kim in Taboo and Mary in Tonight's the Night. She's also appeared in The 39 Steps, She Loves Me and Masterclass. She recently portrayed Elizabeth Benning in Young Frankenstein and is currently appearing as Raquel in Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

In 2010 Dianne released her debut album called Little Stories, which was musically directed by Christopher Hamilton. It features four of his original songs, including "As Good As New". She also recorded another of his original songs, a duet with Shimi Goodman called "Trusting You" for the latter's album "When You Hear My Voice".

Christopher Hamilton's first musical Over The Threshold, for which he wrote the music, lyrics and book, was nominated in three categories in the MTM:UK Awards and won the award for Best Music. It's been staged in Edinburgh, London and Vienna and a concert version was also produced in New York.

Christopher won two consecutive Tim Williams Awards for new compositions and also won the Audience Club Old Words/New Theatrical Song Award. He has written a musical called Melody Towers with Susannah Pearse, from which the song As Good As New is taken, about a troubled modern day schoolgirl who finds herself transported to a strict boarding school in the 1950s. One of the new friends she makes there sings this song about her father after the Second World War.





