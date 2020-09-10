VIDEO: Watch Alice Fearn, Sandra Marvin and Tim Howar Sing For Charity In WEST END UNPLUGGED

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This concert was the first of four scheduled throughout the month of September.

On 9th September 2020 an intimate concert featuring Alice Fearn, Sandra Marvin, and Tim Howar performing at L-Acoustics Creations sound space in London premiered in support of charities to assist the UK theatre community who has been adversely affected by Covid-19 cancellations. Proceeds from the concert are split equally between three charities: Backup, Help Musicians UK and The Theatre Artists Fund. The concerts are produced by Backup - The Technical Entertainment Charity and broadcast with the support of Official London Theatre.

The first of four concerts scheduled throughout the month of September can be viewed now on YouTube.

Donations can be made by visiting the Backup Facebook page.

Setlist:

Alice Fearn - Me and the Sky (Come From Away)

Alice Fearn - The Wizard and I (Wicked)

Tim Howar - Wanted, Dead or Alive (Rock of Ages)

Sandra Marvin - I Don't Know How to Love Him (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Sandra Marvin - I Will Always Love You (The Bodyguard)

Tim Howar - Pity the Child (Chess)

Alice Fearn & Sandra Marvin - That's Life (Smash)

