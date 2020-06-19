VIDEO: The Showstoppers Present ONLINE STORYTIME, an Interactive Musical for Kids

Calling all parents! The Olivier Award-winning Showstoppers have got you covered during lockdown with their interactive musical 'Online Storytime' made especially for kids!



With songs, dances and games to join in with, it's sure to keep your little ones entertained! 'Online Storytime - The Space Wars!' was released today.



So pop the kettle on, sit back and let The Showstoppers do the entertaining!

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical has been a rip-roaring success since 2008 with two West End runs, an Olivier award, a BBC Radio 4 series and 12 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



Now The Showstoppers' are turning their improv talents to entertain kids during lockdown with a series of 'Online Storytime' adventures.



Armed with dozens of brilliant ideas from youngsters from age 3 to 13 all sent in via social media, The Showstoppers create marvellous, musical, interactive adventures all locked down from their own homes. Based entirely on children's suggestions, the stories are improvised at home, recorded and edited into brand new content for families. The kids decide where the story is set, who the characters are, the title of the story and off we go! So, if they want to see dragons on the moon fighting alien fairies, or angry sheep eating bananas under the sea, all they need to do is suggest it, and The Showstoppers will make it happen!

During lockdown whilst The Showstoppers are prevented from improvising musicals together - technology isn't yet fast enough to keep up with them across multiple locations! - the company have been entertaining audiences by turning their talents to writing and recording songs from their homes. During this period, they have completed 24 Hour Song Challenges for Elaine Paige, Ramin Karimloo, Derren Brown and Jenna Russell, featuring a subject matter and a musical style of each celebrity's choosing plus episodes of The Showstoppers' Online Storytime for Kids. They also created their own 'Alternative Eurovision Song Contest' which raised £7500 for The Careworkers' Charity and has been streamed by over 7000 people.

The 24 Hour Song Challenges, previous Online Storytime episodes and The Showstoppers' Alternative Eurovision can be watched on www.showstopperthemusical.com

