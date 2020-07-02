VIDEO: The Barn Theatre Pays Tribute to British Musical Theatre Composers With Concert Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Barn Theatre is paying tribute to British musical theatre composers through their concert series! They have paid tribute to Amies & Clements, Elliot Davis, Finn Anderson, and Daniel and Laura Curtis.

Watch below!

The Barn Presents: The Music of Amies & Clements | Free Barn Theatre At Home Full Performance

Performers: Josh Andrews (42nd Street), Marcus Ayton (Shrek), Adam Bailey (The Book of Mormon), Rebecca Bailey (Tomorrow, Maybe), Cameron Bernard Jones (Tina the Musical), Esmée Cook (Bard From The Barn), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Phoebe Fildes (Assassins, Once), Aidan Harkins (The Importance of Being Earnest), Lucy Ireland (Footloose), Sam Otto (The State), Jodie Steele (SIX, Heathers), Bronte Tadman (Ben Hur).

The Barn Presents: The Music of Elliot Davis | Free Barn Theatre At Home Full Performance

Performers: Olivier Award-nominee Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders), Busted and Son of Dork singer James Bourne (co-writer of Loserville and Out There), The X Factor and Eurovision star Lucie Jones (Waitress, Les Misérables), Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard), Sam Lupton (Avenue Q, Wicked), 2020 musical theatre graduate Jordan McMahon (Bard From The Barn), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Spring Awakening), Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders, Wicked) and Jos Slovick (1917, Spring Awakening).

The Barn Presents: The Music of Finn Anderson | Free Barn Theatre At Home Full Performance

Performers: Christina Bianco (Funny Girl, Forbidden Broadway), Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton (The Rocky Horror Show, Flashdance), Rosalind Ford (Once, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Claire-Marie Hall (The Grinning Man, The Wicker Husband), Olivier Award winner Matt Henry MBE (Kinky Boots, The Voice UK, The Lion King), BBC's Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope (Rock of Ages, White Christmas, Les Misérables), Rebecca Jayne-Davies (Daddy Long Legs, Half A Sixpence, Jersey Boys), Brienne Keller (Spring Awakening, Ouro Verde), Emmanuel Kojo (Show Boat, Oklahoma, Girl From The North Country), Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon), Oliver Ormson (Back To The Future, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) and introducing Ella Young.

The Barn Presents: The Music of Daniel & Laura Curtis | Free Barn Theatre At Home Full Performance

Performers: Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables, We Will Rock You), Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Kieran Brown (Titanic, Les Misérables), Brian Cheney (Carmen, Tosca), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Luke McCall (Les Misérables, Titanic, The Welsh of the West End), Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera) and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

