VIDEO: THE LION KING Shows Support For the England Football Team, The Lionesses

If anyone knows what it takes to be a Lioness, it's the cast of Disney's landmark musical The Lion King!

As part of Disney's support of Women's and Girls' football, and to wish the England Women's team (also known as the Lionesses) good luck in France, cast members Yolanda Burke, Makoto Iso and Crystal Nicholls created this special video with England team players Millie Bright, Karen Carney, Fran Kirby and Carly Telford.

Watch the video below!

Disney's award-winning musical The Lion King is now in its 15th year at London's Lyceum Theatre and is on its first tour of the UK. Julie Taymor's reimagining of Disney's beloved animated film is a theatrical event you will never forget.



Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains to the evocative rhythms of Africa, this spectacular production explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music to tell the timeless story of Simba and his epic journey to fulfill his destiny as King of the Pridelands.



Julie Taymor, one of the world's most innovative directors, brought a vast array of disciplines to The Lion King, including extensive experience staging epic theatre and opera productions, exploring classic myths through ritualised puppetry, mask, and movement. The Lion King was the first musical she directed in the commercial theatre, and Taymor made Broadway history by becoming the first woman to win the Tony Award for 'Best Director of a Musical'.



This acclaimed production has been seen by over 70 million people around the world, and in addition to the two UK productions can currently be seen in New York, Tokyo, Hamburg, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Sydney and on tour across North America and Japan.





